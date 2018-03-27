COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A female has been selected as trooper of the year in South Carolina for 2017.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that Trooper Stevi J. Price won its overall trooper of the year award. It’s believed she’s the first female to win the honor.

Price, who works in Troop 1, Post D, was selected for her efforts to save a motorist from a burning vehicle last August. With help from another trooper and a Columbia police officer, she freed a passenger whose legs were pinned under the dashboard and pulled her to safety moments before flames engulfed the vehicle.

Price is a native of Statesville, North Carolina.

In addition, Trooper Jennifer M. Ross of Troop Six was among 11 trooper of the year award winners for each troop.