NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal officials say flood insurance premiums will rise again this year.

The Asbury Park Press reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency says flood premiums will jump about 8 percent this year.

The average flood policy will cost $935 annually, up from $866 last year, and that doesn’t include surcharges homeowners must pay that will raise the average policy to $1,062.

Some homeowners will see increases much larger than 8 percent — up to 25 percent for vacation homes, commercial properties and homes with repeated flood losses.

FEMA reports 231,956 flood insurance policies in effect in New Jersey.

The National Flood Insurance Program provides coverage for 5 million policy holders nationwide but must be reauthorized by July 31 and is currently is more than $25 billion in debt.