ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say an Albuquerque man wanted on probation violation warrants out of Bernalillo County for alleged burglary and motor vehicle theft has been arrested.

New Mexico State Police say 40-year-old Michael Ray Nieto was taken into custody Thursday.

They say Nieto was spotted in an apartment complex and was brandishing a handgun.

State Police say Nieto was heard yelling that he would shoot officers and multiple shots were fired, but nobody was injured.

They say Nieto has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1995 for crimes related to motor vehicle theft, aggravated battery, DWI, child abuse, drug offenses and numerous burglary offenses.

State Police say Neito will be booked for his current warrants into the county Detention Center.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer yet.