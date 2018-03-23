KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a felon whose body was found in the woods north of Beatty, Oregon.

The Herald and News reports the body of 35-year-old Jack Hasbrouck was identified Thursday. The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office described the death as suspicious, and the Oregon State Police is leading the investigation.

Hasbrouck had an extensive criminal record dating back to his teenage years. After serving a years-long prison sentence for crimes in Klamath County, he was arrested Nov. 6 in Douglas County for attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and other crimes.

Hasbrouck pleaded no contest in January and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Those with information about his death are asked to contact state police.

