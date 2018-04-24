LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials are inviting public feedback on an inventory that designates Upper Peninsula forest roads as either open or closed to off-road vehicles.

An online map with the proposed classifications will be available for viewing May 1. People can make comments on the map about particular road segments.

The Department of Natural Resources has spent months mapping the region’s state forest roads. They provide access for activities such as habitat improvement, timber management and fire control. They also offer public access for hunting, fishing, hiking and outdoor recreation.

They’ve historically been open to ORV use and will remain so during the classification period. The department says some might be closed to prevent user conflicts and protect environmentally sensitive areas.

Any changes would take effect in January 2019.