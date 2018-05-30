LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — Bandelier National Monument is raising its vehicle and entrance fees.

The National Park Service says starting June 1 that entrance fees will be $15 per person. The new vehicle fee is $25, while the Bandelier annual park pass will be $45.

Each fee change represents a $5 increase in cost.

Bandelier is among more than 100 National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee. Three hundred have no entrance fee.

Bandelier National Monument features canyon trails, wooded hikes and ancient dwellings that are embedded into rocky cliffs.

The fee changes at Bandelier is set to go into effect the same day that access to backcountry at the monument and two other National Park Service sites in the state will be suspended amid severe drought and heightened concerns over potential fire dangers.