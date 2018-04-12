MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A regulatory agency says it needs more financial information before it approves the Vermont Yankee sale.

Vermont Public Radio reports the Nuclear Regulatory Commission says NorthStar hasn’t proven it has enough money to clean up the shuttered nuclear power plant. NRC spokesman Neil Sheehan says the more details the company can provide the more satisfied the agency will be.

NorthStar CEO and Chief Nuclear Officer Scott State said in an email the company is reviewing the NRC’s request and will provide more information.

Vermont Yankee closed in 2014 after operating for 42 years. Under the current agreement, NorthStar would commit to initiating decontamination and dismantlement by 2021.

