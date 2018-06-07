SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — The federal government is planning to spend $647,000 to repair a public access trail at the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge.
Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced the funding Thursday.
He said the money is part of $50 million going to maintenance and repair projects in areas controlled by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The 113,000-acre (46,000-hectare) refuge allows deer and bear hunting. It’s also home to the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker.
