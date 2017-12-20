PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Federal land managers say they plan to corral about 75 wild burros during the next several weeks in rural southern Nevada west of Las Vegas.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says the operation that began Tuesday in the Johnnie Herd Management Area is necessary to thin the number of burros near State Route 160 in Pahrump.
Agency spokesman John Asselin says the animals damage fences, water lines and vegetation on private property, and some have been hit by vehicles.
Officials say the more than 300 burros in the management area are overwhelming available water and forage.
Agents plan to use water and bait to corral the burros instead of helicopters to herd them.
Collected animals will be taken to Ridgecrest, California, to be checked by a veterinarian and readied for adoption.