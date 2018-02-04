BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Federal investigators want a South Carolina school district to turn over records related to construction bids and cost overruns at a pair of new buildings.
The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports federal prosecutors subpoenaed the records last month from the Beaufort County School District.
School board members say federal investigators seek information related to two Bluffton schools where construction costs ballooned by millions of dollars more than initial estimates by Superintendent Jeff Moss.
A Greenville, North Carolina-based architecture firm designed the schools, its first such projects in South Carolina. Hite Associates previously worked with Moss when he was superintendent in two North Carolina school districts.
The school board says the district is not the investigation’s target.
Moss has said costs rose due to construction complications and expanded building size.
Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com