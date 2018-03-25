SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The federal government has seized a bank account with more than $10 million in gambling revenue from New Mexico’s Pojoaque Pueblo.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that it’s part of a years-long dispute over the share of earnings the state receives from Pojoaque’s casinos north of the city.

The tribe set aside the funds after its previous gambling agreement with the state expired in 2015.

The tribe was allowed to keep its casinos open without an agreement in place as long as Pojoaque Pueblo would abide by a few conditions.

They included a requirement that the tribe place the same share of proceeds it would have been required to turn over to the state into a bank account until a legal battle over the gambling compact was finally resolved.

