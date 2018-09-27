The U.S. Department of Justice is criticizing how Philadelphia handled nearly a third of a $50 million grant for security during the July 2016 Democratic National Convention.

The agency’s inspector general issued a report Thursday that says the city didn’t perform adequate oversight for spending by police agencies, the host committee’s expenditures or fire department overtime.

The report says the city didn’t do enough to ensure accountability over spending and failed to comply with federal rules for requesting funds and reporting how the money is doled out.

A city spokesman says it should have done better and is making changes but adds there’s no implication of fraud, waste or abuse.

The inspector general says it found “significant deficiencies” involving about $14.9 million of the federal grant.