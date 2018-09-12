Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education says it’s reopening a probe into alleged anti-Semitism at Rutgers University.

The move by Kenneth L. Marcus, the assistant secretary of education for civil rights, marks a broader definition of anti-Semitism that includes criticisms of Israel.

A Rutgers spokesman said the university wasn’t notified about the investigation but will cooperate fully.

The investigation stems from a 2011 event sponsored by several outside organizations that allegedly charged Jewish attendees for admission while allowing others in for free.

The administration of former President Barack Obama had dismissed the complaint after it said it couldn’t substantiate the claims.

Pro-Israel groups claim anti-Israel speech targets Jewish students and makes them feel harassed on their campuses. Pro-Palestinian groups say the decision attacks free speech and civil rights.

