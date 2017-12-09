PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government is giving more than $700,000 to a community health center in Maine’s largest city.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the money is coming in the form of two grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The grants will go to Greater Portland Health, a designated Federally Qualified Health Center.

The senators say the grants will help improve health care access for people in the Portland area. The larger of the two grants is from the Health Resources and Services Administration.