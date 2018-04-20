COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man serving 50 years in prison for killing his ex-wife’s father has been convicted of trying to send her a bomb through the mail while behind bars by using a contraband cellphone.

Federal prosecutors said 32-year-old Michael Young Jr. was convicted in a trial this week. He was charged with transport of an explosive with the intent to kill, conspiracy and other charges.

Authorities say Young wanted to keep his ex-wife from testifying in any potential new trial for killing 49-year-old Robert Bell in the parking lot of a Columbia mall in 2007.

Police say Young was stalking his ex-wife and shot her and her father.

Prosecutors say Young also ran a drug ring on his cellphone behind bars.

Young will be sentenced at a later date.