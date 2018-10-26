HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a Canadian man who kidnapped his toddler son during court-ordered visitation and went into hiding for 31 years has been arrested in Connecticut.

Federal officials say 66-year-old Allan Mann Jr. was taken into custody Friday in Vernon, Connecticut, after a relative told investigators in August that Mann might be living in Connecticut under an alias.

Authorities said the son’s mother has been notified that her son has been identified and located.

Federal officials say Mann abducted his 21-month-old son, Jermaine, during a court ordered visit in Toronto on June 24, 1987. Authorities say Mann later changed his name to Hailee DeSouza and acquired counterfeit identification for him and his son.

Mann is detained. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.