FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a third eagle has been shot and found with its tail feathers removed on the Navajo Nation.

The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are investigating the eagle shooting after the injured bird was found last week at the Navajo Agricultural Products Industry headquarters near Farmington.

The shooting comes after two eagles were shot — one fatally — on the Navajo Nation last month.

Gail Garber, executive director of the Albuquerque-based nonprofit Hawks Aloft, says the golden eagle underwent surgery at the Petroglyph Animal Hospital in Albuquerque.

Bald and golden eagles are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Eagle parts and feathers are used in cultural and religious ceremonies in many Native American cultures.

