NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal government says states on the Gulf of Mexico can run their own seasons in both state and federal waters for anglers going after red snapper, a popular catch that’s still recovering from nearly disastrous overfishing.

A Commerce Department news release Tuesday says Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas all received two-year experimental permits to manage the seasons and to test data collection.

The department says each state will set its own private recreational season this year and next, closing each season when its quota is reached.

Louisiana says it asked to manage charter boats, but the federal agency kept that authority.

The National Marine Fisheries Service also is proposing the first South Atlantic red snapper season since 2014. That fishery covers waters from Florida to North Carolina.