DERBY LINE, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says agents apprehended a group of 16 people from Mexico and two countries in Central America after some of them illegally entered the United States from Canada.
A federal criminal complaint filed Tuesday says a Honduran citizen was charged with immigrant smuggling and two Mexican citizens were charged with being in the United States after having been previously deported.
The three men and 13 others from Mexico and Guatemala, including a 4-year-old, were apprehended early Sunday at a hotel in the Vermont town of Derby Line, not far from the Canadian border.
Agents began monitoring the area near the Quebec border Saturday evening after they followed a minivan from the motel.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- Seattle police recover Subaru fired on by officers in Eastlake
The immigrants admitted they had just crossed illegally into the United States from Canada.