PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors who won a conviction against a man for helping to plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas say a judge was correct in denying the man’s request for a new trial.

Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem of Phoenix sought a new trial after it was revealed after his 2016 trial that an undercover FBI agent was at the scene of the attack moments before two of Kareem’s friends opened fire in Garland, Texas.

Kareem raised the officer’s presence at the scene when he appealed his conviction in December.

Prosecutors responded with a March 19 filing saying Kareem can’t show the judge’s ruling was in error.

Kareem is serving a 30-year sentence for providing the guns that Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi used in the attack.

Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://bit.ly/2GGWEPO .