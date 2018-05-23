WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have indicted two online gamers and the California man accused of making the hoax calls that led a police officer to fatally shoot an unarmed man in Kansas.
The indictment unsealed Wednesday charges Tyler Barriss with conspiracy, false information and hoaxes, cyberstalking, interstate threats and other charges.
Gamers Casey Viner, of Ohio, and Shane Gaskill, of Kansas, face conspiracy, obstruction of justice and wire fraud charges.
Court documents do not list attorneys, and Barriss’ attorney in a related Kansas case did not immediately return a message. First court appearances for all three men are set for June 13.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
Barriss is accused of calling Wichita police from Los Angeles on Dec. 28 to report a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita home. A responding officer fatally shot 28-year-old Andrew Finch after he opened the door.