COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a prison kitchen worker and five inmates worked together to smuggle drugs into an Ohio prison.
An indictment announced Thursday accuses the six men of conspiring to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and Suboxone, a drug used to help kick opioid addiction but also can be abused.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Columbus says the men smuggled the drugs into London Correctional Institution located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Columbus.
Authorities say one defendant was a contract employee with the prison’s food service company and worked in the prison kitchen.
All six are charged with one count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute narcotics. They face up to 20 years in prison.