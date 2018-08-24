WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in North Carolina say they’re charging 19 people with registering to vote or casting ballots illegally because they weren’t U.S. citizens.
Prosecutors said Friday that nine people who are citizens of Mexico, Nigeria, Japan and other countries are charged with felonies for falsely claiming U.S. citizenship when registering to vote. They were also indicted last month on misdemeanor crimes by a federal grand jury in Wilmington for voting in the 2016 federal elections.
Eight others from Haiti, Germany, Poland and other counties were accused only of voting illegally in 2016.
Three additional foreign nationals were charged with visa or passport fraud besides illegal voting.
President Donald Trump has claimed, without proof, that he lost the popular vote in the 2016 election due to massive voter fraud.