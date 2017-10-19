ATLANTA (AP) — Federal authorities in Atlanta say they’ve arrested 17 gang members and their associates on charges of racketeering conspiracy charges and related crimes.

A total of 30 members of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods gang and their associates were indicted last week. U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in a news release Thursday that the charges stem from drug distribution and violent acts, mostly against the gang’s own members.

The indictment charges some of the alleged gang members with a racketeering conspiracy, as well as multiple counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering. It also alleges a drug trafficking conspiracy, including trafficking methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medications and heroin by gang members and their associates.