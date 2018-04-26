LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Federal authorities say a multi-agency investigation in New Mexico and in three other states has produced drug trafficking and money laundering charges against 16 people.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Mexico said Thursday the investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations centered on southern New Mexico and west Texas but also extended to Tennessee and South Carolina.

The office’s announcement of the investigation says it began in April, culminated with 14 arrests Wednesday and also resulted in seizures of drugs, cash, vehicles and guns. Two of the accused already were in custody.

According to the announcement, the alleged traffickers imported cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine from Mexico, distributed it in Las Cruces, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas, and also transported drugs to Tennessee and South Carolina.