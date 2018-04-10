BOSTON (AP) — Federal fishing regulators are allowing fishermen to harvest more skates, which are caught on both coasts for use as food and bait.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it’s increasing the per-trip possession limit for skate wing from 500 pounds to 4,100 pounds until April 30. The change went into effect on April 9.

Skate wing is sold in fish markets and restaurants, where it is sometimes a more affordable alternative to other types of seafood. Fishermen catch tens of thousands of pounds of skates per year, with the biggest number coming to land in states such as Alaska, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Some states, including barndoor, thorny and smooth skates, are prohibited from commercial harvesting because of concerns about population status.