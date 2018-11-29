ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A U.S. Department of Homeland Security team has found no evidence of intrusion on Maryland’s election system.
A report on the analysis by Hunt and Incident Response Team from the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center was made public Thursday at a Maryland State Board of Elections meeting.
Maryland officials had asked for an evaluation after learning in July about a transaction between a venture fund with Russian ties and a company involved in the state’s election infrastructure.
The company, ByteGrid, did not disclose to state officials that it is financed by AltPoint Capital Partners, whose largest investor is a Russian oligarch.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Bruce Springsteen: Trump is 'deeply damaged at his core'
- Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, pleads guilty to lying to Congress about Moscow project
- Ivanka Trump says 'Lock her up!' doesn't apply in her case
- Meet Knickers, the giant cow that is neither a cow nor a giant
The report says the team found no threatening activity on the networks of the board or the company. It has made recommendations to increase security of the networks.