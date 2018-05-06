LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — A civil lawsuit has been filed in a Virginia federal court against the developers and architect rebuilding the Coco Palms Hotel.
The Garden Island reports that the suit filed in late March by Virginia resident Ruthann Caudill, president of the Jacob Broom Society, cites alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act, desecration of graves and the prevention of religious freedom.
The Garden Island reports that Caudill declined to comment.
A lawyer for the three people targeted in the lawsuit says it won’t hold in court because it wasn’t filed against the development company Coco Palms LLC.
The lawyer, Pierce Murphy, filed a motion to dismiss Caudill’s suit because Hawaiian courts have already ruled in favor of Coco Palms Hui LLC, and because Caudill lives in a suburb of Washington, D.C.
Information from: The Garden Island, http://thegardenisland.com/