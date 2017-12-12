BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking higher restitution from a western Idaho woman who authorities say performed work as dentist despite being licensed as a dental hygienist.
The Idaho Statesman reports 62-year-old Cherie R. Dillon pleaded guilty in January to multiple counts of health care fraud and aggravated identity theft. She was sentenced to five years in federal prison in June.
Authorities say Dillon provided procedures that exceeded her license at her practice in Payette. Authorities say she also billed insurance companies and Medicaid between 2010 and 2013.
A federal judge ordered Dillon to forfeit $847,016 and pay restitution of $139,770 to insurance companies.
Prosecutors in a complaint filed last week are asking that Dillon be assessed at three times the amount of actual damages for the fraudulent Medicaid claims.
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com