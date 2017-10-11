RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged three men in a 2009 shooting death that North Carolina prosecutors had dropped.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that the men are accused of shooting and killing Rodriquez D. Shay Burrell on the steps of his father home in Raleigh.

Demetrius Deshawn Toney of Raleigh and Brandon Jowan Mangum of Knightdale are accused of conspiring with Dontaous Desmond Devine in the shooting death.

State prosecutors dropped the charges, saying they did not have enough evidence to get a conviction.

Federal prosecutors have also charged Demetrice Regus Devine and Shaiona Marie Smith, both of Raleigh.

U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Dan Connelly said Tuesday that Smith pleaded guilty to violent crime in aid of racketeering.

All five had been charged with murder and other gang-related charges.

