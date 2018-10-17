BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office, which handles terrorism and national security cases in Germany, says it’s taking over the investigation into a bloody hostage taking in the western city of Cologne.
Without elaborating, a spokesperson said Wednesday that the office is taking over the case because it appears to have “particular significance.”
The case relates to an incident Monday, when a 55-year-old Syrian man entered a restaurant inside Cologne’s train station and lit a gasoline bomb, injuring two people.
He then moved to a nearby pharmacy and took a worker hostage. The suspect was severely injured when police stormed the pharmacy.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- Interrogation gone wrong, rogue killers: What happened to Saudi journalist?
- Idaho wildlife official resigns after killing baboon family
- Georgia gun store owner shoots, kills armed robbery suspect
- Elizabeth Warren angers prominent Native Americans with politically fraught DNA test
Authorities have found no ties to the Islamic State group or any other extremist group.
They believe the suspect may have had psychological problems, but are still investigating.