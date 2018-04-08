Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a federal prosecutor was assaulted outside the Superior Court of the District of Columbia after a jury returned guilty verdicts on a case that she had worked.

The Washington Post reports Kendra Briggs and the victim’s daughter left the courthouse Thursday. Two men had been found guilty of first-degree felony murder while armed and other charges.

A relative of the defendant, 20-year-old Tiera Hight, and the victim’s daughter became involved in an altercation.

A police report says Hight’s brother, 27-year-old Maurice Hight, attacked Briggs, grabbed her hair and punched her in the face, “taking her to the ground.” Briggs later sought treatment for bruises.

Maurice was charged with assaulting two federal agents and resisting arrest, while Tiera was charged with misdemeanor assault. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

