HOUSTON (AP) — A federal prison guard in Texas faces up to 15 years behind bars for smuggling drugs and electronic devices to inmates at a Houston-area lockup.

Jacoby Derrell Randall of Houston pleaded guilty Monday to bribery of a federal employee.

Investigators say evidence shows the 28-year-old Randall was smuggling banned items including food, marijuana and electronics to inmates at the Joe Corley Detention Facility in Conroe.

A law enforcement statement says the investigation began earlier this year. Authorities didn’t immediately say how much Randall was paid or who provided the bribes.

Randall remains free on bond pending sentencing next year.

