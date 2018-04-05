NEW YORK (AP) — A federal prison guard has been charged with taking bribes to smuggle cellphones, alcohol and food into a Manhattan lockup.
Allegations against Victor Casado are consistent with a Turkish gold trader’s testimony that a guard gave him special privileges while he awaited trial in a case that rattled relations between Turkey and the United States.
A lawyer for Casado agreed that Reza Zarrab is one of two inmates described in court papers. Zarrab pleaded guilty and cooperated, telling a jury he helped Iran evade U.S. economic sanctions with billions of dollars in proceeds from oil and gas sales.
During his testimony, Zarrab described bribing a prison guard with $45,000 to obtain alcohol and cellphones. Casado is charged with accepting over $45,000 in bribes. His lawyer declined comment on the charges.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say