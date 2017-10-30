MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has terminated multiple provisions of an agreement with a Tennessee county’s juvenile court system, but will maintain oversight.
The Commercial Appeal obtained a document reported Friday showing the DOJ will end 14 subsections of the memorandum of agreement between the Shelby County government, Juvenile Court and DOJ, citing substantial compliance with the measure for one year. Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michael credited progress to court employees, the county government and the sheriff’s office.
The DOJ began oversight in 2012 after a report found failings in the system, including discrimination, unsafe confinement conditions and lack of due process.
DOJ officials told Shelby County officials that it would be premature to fully end federal oversight. A July assessment study found that race still impacted the court’s decision-making.
Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com