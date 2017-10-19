PHOENIX (AP) — A government report says the Bureau of Indian Affairs took insufficient action in responding to sexual harassment complaints by Colorado River Indian Tribes members involving a bureau employee.

The U.S. Department of Interior’s Office of Inspector General report states BIA supervisors didn’t discipline an employee for sending Tribes workers and members sexually explicit text and Facebook messages.

Several women reported being sexually harassed by the BIA employee over a two year period. That person resigned in May.

The report says a BIA human resources official said the employee couldn’t be disciplined because the women weren’t government workers and the harassment didn’t appear to be connected to the workplace.

It states officials made little to no effort to investigate the veracity of the allegations or determine the extent of the problem.