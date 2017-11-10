NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a New Orleans woman for her role in a $3.2 million Medicare fraud scheme.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 61-year-old Sandra Parkman was found guilty Thursday of one count each of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks, two counts of health care fraud and five counts of accepting kickbacks.

The Advocate reports Parkman and others engaged in the scheme from 2004 to 2009 to provide medically unnecessary durable medical equipment, including power wheelchairs. She and co-defendant Tracy Richardson Brown caused Medicare to pay more than $3.2 million based on illegally obtained referrals. Brown was convicted in 2016 and sentenced to 48 months in prison.

Parkman’s sentencing is Jan. 17 before U.S. District Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt.

