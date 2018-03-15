CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury has rejected claims a suburban Chicago police officer used excessive force and doctored the scene of the fatal shooting of 17-year-old.

Zion Police Officer Eric Hill shot Justus Howell twice in the back during a foot chase in April 2015. Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim said the shooting was justified.

Hill said the boy pointed a gun at him during the chase. Police say Howell got into a fight while trying to buy a gun before the shooting. In the lawsuit, Howell’s family said the teen did not have the gun in his hand at the time.

After the jury’s verdict, the teen’s mother, LaToya Howell, said her son “did not get justice in this life.”

Hill’s lawyer, Thomas DiCianni, said he was happy Hill has been exonerated, adding there were no winners in the case.