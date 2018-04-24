WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Washington delivered the toughest blow yet to the Trump administration’s efforts to phase out an Obama-era program for undocumented immigrants known as “dreamers,” ordering the administration to continue the program and accept new applicants for the first time.
U.S. District Judge John Bates called the government’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program “virtually unexplained” and therefore “unlawful.” However, the judge gave the Trump administration 90 days to provide a more solid reason for ending the program before his ruling will take effect.
In his decision, Bates said the Trump administration’s decision to phase out the program starting in March “was arbitrary and capricious because the Department failed adequately to explain its conclusion that the program was unlawful.”
If the government does not come up with a better explanation within 90 days, he said, the administration’s order to rescind DACA will be vacated and “DHS must accept and process new as well as renewal DACA applications.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
immig-daca