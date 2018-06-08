EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge is set to hear arguments in Planned Parenthood’s bid to block a new Indiana law that requires medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions to report detailed patient information to the state.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young was scheduled to hear arguments from attorneys for the state and Planned Parenthood in his Evansville courtroom on Friday morning.
Planned Parenthood is seeking a preliminary injunction that would block two provisions of the law that’s set to take effect July 1.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana sued the state on April 23 on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kate Spade suffered from severe depression, separated from husband, family says
- Supreme Court again faces same-sex-wedding issues in Washington state ﬂorist case VIEW
- A corporate executive led a secret double life — as Australia's 'poo jogger'
- An Alabama sheriff kept $750,000 meant to buy food for inmates. Voters just replaced him.
- Ex-Senate aide charged with lying about reporter contacts
The suit contends the new reporting rules and a separate provision requiring annual inspections of abortion clinics are both unconstitutional.