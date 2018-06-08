EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge is set to hear arguments in Planned Parenthood’s bid to block a new Indiana law that requires medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions to report detailed patient information to the state.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young was scheduled to hear arguments from attorneys for the state and Planned Parenthood in his Evansville courtroom on Friday morning.

Planned Parenthood is seeking a preliminary injunction that would block two provisions of the law that’s set to take effect July 1.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana sued the state on April 23 on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.

The suit contends the new reporting rules and a separate provision requiring annual inspections of abortion clinics are both unconstitutional.