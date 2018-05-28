NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has narrowed the claims in a whistleblower case against the Idaho Department of Labor, but indicated he’ll likely allow the case to go to a jury trial.
The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill rejected a motion from the state to dismiss the case.
The state claims former department purchasing agent James Cryer was pressing a personal grudge, not exercising First Amendment-protected free speech, when he complained about purchasing and personnel violations at the department.
After Cryer’s concerns went unaddressed, he sent seven anonymous emails pressing them.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Cat lovers at Google threaten native owls with support for feral felines
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times
- Trump is telling those who fled Haiti earthquake to leave the U.S. What will they go back to? VIEW
- USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor closed indefinitely
The department responded by issuing a subpoena to determine who sent the emails, and when Cryer was identified, he was fired.
The 28-yesar state employee was two years short of full retirement.
The department’s lawyer told the court Friday the department saw Cryer’s final email as a threat.
___
Information from: Idaho Press-Tribune, http://www.idahopress.com