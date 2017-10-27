TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A federal judge has denied motions to dismiss a civil fraud lawsuit against an Oklahoma emergency medical services company and a Texas contractor.

The Tulsa World reports U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant rejected requests for dismissals Wednesday by the Emergency Medical Services Authority, its former CEO, Texas contractor Paramedics Plus and others named in the case.

The lawsuit filed in January claims that Paramedics Plus and EMSA entered into a $20 million kickback scheme to obtain and keep a profitable public ambulance services contract awarded by the authority and its director. It claims the “pay to play” scheme violates anti-kickback statutes and the False Claims Act.

EMSA officials say they “fundamentally disagree with the allegations” in the lawsuit and believe the claims are unsupported.

