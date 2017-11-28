INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge and prosecutor are warning Indiana residents about a nationwide jury duty scam that threatens people with arrest if they don’t pay up.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson and U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler say callers posing as U.S. marshals or other government officials tell the victim they’re about to be arrested for not appearing for jury duty, but can avoid arrest by paying a so-called “fine.”

Magnus-Stinson says the callers can be quite convincing, but government employees would never contact someone to demand payment or personal information over the phone or email.

Minkler urged anyone who believes they’ve fallen victim to the scam to contact the District Court Clerk’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service or the Federal Trade Commission.