BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has lifted an order requiring North Dakota to allow voters without identification to cast a ballot by filing an affidavit.
But U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland in a ruling Tuesday expanded the voter ID that Native Americans may use, including documents that may lack previously required information such as a street address or date of birth.
Several members of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa in North Dakota challenged the state’s voter identification laws, saying they were a form of voter suppression.
Tom Dickson, a lawyer for tribal members, called the judge’s ruling a victory. He says it should clear a big hurdle for Native Americans at the polls.
