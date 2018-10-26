GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Josephine County against the state of Oregon over legalized marijuana.

The Daily Courier reported Thursday that U.S. District Judge Michael McShane earlier this week signed a formal order dismissing the lawsuit.

It was filed in April and contended the federal law that prohibits marijuana pre-empts Oregon’s law legalizing marijuana for commercial sales.

Marijuana growers appealed a Josephine County rule banning pot grows in rural recreational zones.

The state’s Land Use Board of Appeals agreed with the growers and froze the regulations county had put in place.

The rural county just is miles from the California border and has struggled with a boom in marijuana grows.

County Legal Counsel Wally Hicks says he and the county Board of Commissioners accept the ruling.

