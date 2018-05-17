CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A federal inmate in West Virginia has had 3 ½ years added to his sentence for assaulting an inmate last year.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Clarksburg said 39-year-old Norman Hinton was sentenced Thursday to 42 months to be served consecutively to his current sentence.

Hinton pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. Prosecutors said he admitted illegally having a deadly weapon and assaulting another inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton in Preston County on June 19.