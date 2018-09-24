MIAMI (AP) — The federal government is reviewing debris removal costs in the Florida Keys following Hurricane Irma last year.
WFOR-TV reports that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has responded to requests for an audit from Florida’s 11 Democratic members of Congress.
The lawmakers have alleged the state squandered millions of federal taxpayer dollars by ignoring debris removal contracts already in place and instead hiring more expensive companies for the work.
In a Sept. 20 letter to the lawmakers, Homeland Security’s acting inspector general, John V. Kelly, said the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s program implementation for those contracts and the contracts in Monroe County were under review.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- She moved to the opposite coast, but past catches up to Kavanaugh accuser
- As Senate hearing set for Kavanaugh, new accuser emerges VIEW
- Democrats know of second Kavanaugh accuser, New Yorker magazine reports
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Coddling parents of Chinese college students stay close by in ‘tents of love’
In a statement, Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s office defended the post-hurricane contracts and said some contractors had been trying to gouge the public in Irma’s wake.