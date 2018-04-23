TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice is awarding $1 million to reimburse Florida agencies for the cost of responding to a school shooting that claimed the lives of 17 people.

The department announced Monday it was awarding the grant. The money can be used for salary and overtime expenses for the law-enforcement agencies that responded to Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Local agencies at the time said they incurred “significant costs” responding to the school shooting.

The money is coming from the largest source of federal funding for state, local, and tribal public safety activities and is one of several programs administered by the Department of Justice that support law enforcement operations and improve officer safety.