LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials say an additional $10 million in federal funding will allow for the full cleanup of a nuclear test site in a northwest Arkansas county.

The Arkansas-Democrat-Gazette reports that efforts to complete cleanup the Southwest Experimental Fast Oxide Reactor site in Washington County have been uncertain. The site ceased operations in the early 1970s and has been owned by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville since 1975.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack and UA Chancellor Joe Steinmetz announced the funding Wednesday. Residents were previously told that work for the estimated $26 million project was only funded through the end of March.

The money will be provided through federal appropriations since lawmakers approved the Consolidated Appropriations Act on March 23.

