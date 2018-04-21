KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Legislation to fund the U.S. Coast Guard includes a rider that would protect a small island in exchange for opening up a plot of tideland on Kodiak Island to development.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports the provision introduced by Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan would authorize the swap of the federally owned land in Womens Bay for Ayakulik Island, a nearly 11-acre land patch off the southwestern coast of Kodiak Island.

Ayakulik Island, which is currently owned by a private company, would be handed over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for conservation under the measure. The island is a nesting place for the red-faced cormorant.

A representative of Sullivan’s office says negotiations are ongoing but the language to authorize the land swap remains in the bill.

